Student faces charges for dangerous TikTok challenge after incident forces NJ school to be evacuated

Monday, May 12, 2025 11:59AM
Authorities in North Jersey are warning about a dangerous TikTok challenge.

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in North Jersey are warning about a dangerous TikTok challenge.

It involves sticking metal objects into Chromebook ports, which makes the laptop smoke.

Officers in Belleville, Essex County, say a 15-year-old student did that in class last Thursday morning, which forced the entire building to be evacuated.

The fire chief doesn't believe it was done in a malicious manner, but says teens are not understanding the ramifications of what they think is a funny or entertaining escapade.

Taking part in this "challenge" can come with serious consequences. The 15-year-old has been charged with third-degree arson and criminal mischief.

