Student-led farm grows affordable food for Reading residents

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 9:00PM
It's a farm-to-table phenomenon at Bog Turtle Creek Farm, where Alvernia University students make a difference for residents in Reading.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A decade ago, when Alvernia University sought to address food insecurity in their town, they decided to grow a solution from the ground up.

The result is Bog Turtle Creek Farm, where students grow produce and then sell it for an affordable price at various farmer's markets.

Watch our video above to see how they make a difference at the Penn Street Market.

To learn more, visit their website.

