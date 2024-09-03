Student-led farm grows affordable food for Reading residents

It's a farm-to-table phenomenon at Bog Turtle Creek Farm, where Alvernia University students make a difference for residents in Reading.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A decade ago, when Alvernia University sought to address food insecurity in their town, they decided to grow a solution from the ground up.

The result is Bog Turtle Creek Farm, where students grow produce and then sell it for an affordable price at various farmer's markets.

