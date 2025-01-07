Student quilters from Philadelphia qualify for 'QuiltCon'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Cut & Sew Modern Quilt Shop and Sewing Studio in Philadelphia, students spent months crafting their submissions to a nationwide quilt show.

The event is called 'QuiltCon' and is presented by the Modern Quilt Guild.

Five students from Cut & Sew made their submissions late last year and were thrilled to learn they were accepted.

Now, four of them are raising funds to make the trip to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend the event in-person. It begins February 20th, 2025.

To learn more about QuiltCon or Cut & Sew, visit their websites.

