Study found 99% of participants near military bases using well water have PFAS in blood

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 1:47PM
A new study, published in Environmental International, raises concern about contamination in local drinking wells.

A new study, published in Environmental International, raises concern about contamination in local drinking wells.

The researchers found 99% of participants who use wells at home had levels of PFAs, or forever chemicals, in their blood.

People who lived near military bases in Bucks and Montgomery counties, as well as people living near an industrial site in Gloucester County, New Jersey, were part of the testing across eight states.

A co-author of the study from Rutgers says this is the first in a multi-part study to determine possible health outcomes following exposure.

