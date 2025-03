Suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton's desk on display in new exhibit at Museum of American Revolution

Suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton's desk on display in new exhibit at Museum of American Revolution

Suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton's desk on display in new exhibit at Museum of American Revolution

Suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton's desk on display in new exhibit at Museum of American Revolution

Suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton's desk on display in new exhibit at Museum of American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- America's Founding Fathers made a declaration - women made revisions.

The Museum of the American Revolution just received the desk of suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

While they're gearing up to celebrate the "The Declaration's Journey", this exhibit shows how one of history's fiercest editors challenged and re-imagined America's ideals.

The exhibit will be open to the public starting October 2025.

For more information, visit: https://www.amrevmuseum.org/