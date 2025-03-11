What renters should expect this summer at the shore

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Realtors have been busy helping people secure their rentals for the season down at the Jersey shore.

Brianna Fiorenza, of Williamstown, hadn't planned on having a whole stretch of beach in Ventnor to herself on Tuesday, but that's exactly what happened.

"I was actually in Egg Harbor. I had to get a physical done for work," she explained. "And I said I'm going to take advantage of the nice weather, and I just decided to come down here."

Signs of spring are everywhere, including packed pickleball courts. One group took advantage of the calm with a game before the summer crowds come around.

"I like all the people," said John Jurgaitis of Ventnor. "I'm a big fan of all the 'shoobies.' I used to be a shoobie, so that's why."

And some of those so-called "shoobies" are gonna need a place to stay.

Realtors like Kenny Robinson with Berkshire Hathaway/Fox and Roach in Margate are busy helping people secure their summer rentals - some for a week, some for a month.

But for those looking for some relief for their summer vacation budget, he says to expect more of the same.

"Prices are basically the same as they were last year, and it all depends on what you want," he said. "You can probably rent for one month. The lowest is around $4,000. The highest is over $100,000."

Some are watching the trade war between the U.S. and Canada closely as things intensify with planned tariffs - given that thousands of Canadian visitors come to the Jersey shore each summer.

But Robinson is focusing on the properties available and the inquiries coming in.

"The picking is good right now," he said.

Robinson says most people have their rentals locked in by the end of April.