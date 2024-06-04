Summer hiring underway at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Frozen treats were popular on a hot day like Tuesday in Ocean City.

And now - at least at TLC Polish Water Ice on the boardwalk - there are enough people to help serve it.

"We just recently filled up. We have enough day people and night people," said owner John Viehweger.

"Help Wanted" signs are scattered throughout the boardwalk.

This is the time of year when businesses are looking to expand their summer staffs. And after a few challenging years, signs are pointing to an uptick in workers.

"We have a lot of repeats. At our other location, everybody came back from last year so it's been good," said Viehweger.

Ocean City's Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michele Gillian says a spring job fair at the local high school gave businesses a boost.

"It was quite successful," said Gillian. "A lot of parents participated in encouraging their children to come. That was the first step back full-time in our area to the job market."

Seasonal hiring was a challenge during COVID-19, from health concerns to government stipends.

Getting international students through the J-1 visa program was also difficult.

But that too has rebounded.

Last year there were nearly 5,000 J-1 visas issued for workers in New Jersey. In our area, Wildwood had the most J-1 workers, along with Atlantic City, Cape May and Ocean City.

Island Gypsy Boutique on Asbury Avenue hires about 40 staff members for the summer.

"We have mass hiring that happens unbelievably. I have probably 300 applications sitting there right now," said manager Linda Banner.

Student Tori Abiva is a repeat employee and says it's a great way to earn money in the summer months.

"It's great working here. The people are great, everyone's happy, you're at the beach. It's a great time," said Abiva.

Ocean City Chamber officials say senior citizens are also getting back into the workforce.

Cape May County tourism officials say the trend seems to be countywide - businesses having an easier time hiring - but many still have positions to fill for this summer.