Philadelphia unveils 'It's a Summer Thing' programs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia wants parents to start working on their plans for summer, namely, what their kids will be doing this summer.

City leaders unveiled the offerings on Wednesday when they announced "It's a Summer Thing," a lineup of free and low-cost programs and activities for children, youth, teens and families this summer. The goal is to give kids a fun, safe, educational place to be all summer.

One of the offerings is the Career and Technical Education Program offered by the School District of Philadelphia. It allows students to start learning the basics of a trade before they even graduate high school.

Mayfair Elementary 8th grader Jamiah Washington is currently enrolled in the program. Having already learned skills in roofing, plumbing and several other areas of construction, she thinks it's a good thing that kids will get the option to have the same type of experience this summer.

"I feel like starting young, it helps you get your future," she said.

With dozens of types of program offerings, city leaders hope children with varying interests will find educational, engaging programs for the summer.

"No matter what your child's interests are -- sports, academics science, technology, job training -- there is a place for them in our summer programs," said Mayor Cherelle Parker, who added an extra $3 million to the budget for Parks and Recreation.

A number of recreation centers will host full-day summer camps lasting six weeks. Centers will have expanded programs. Some will also have expanded hours, with several recreation centers hosting programming and activities from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., giving youth a safe place to be in the evening.

Police also plan to increase their presence at rec centers.

"The homicides for juveniles have reduced by 39% and we're seeing a 50% reduction so far this year," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The city's summer programs also include job opportunities.

"We're looking for 400 lifeguards," said Susan Slawson, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. "If you can sign up by April 15 to be a lifeguard, you get an additional $1,000 by the end of the summer."

The School District of Philadelphia is expecting 25,000 kids to enroll in its Summer Learning Program, which is in its second year. The program includes academic support in the first part of the day and activities in the second part. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other program options include cultural and artistic programs and even emotional support programs.

Philadelphia's Free Public Library will also host programs and have expanded hours.

Parents can find out more about the programs and sign kids up at the city's website here.

Residents can also call 211 for information on the programs.

Later this month, the City of Philadelphia will also host a Parent and Youth Resource Fair. It'll include resources to help parents, youth and young adults discover summer job opportunities and summer camps. The event will take place on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the G Hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.