Summer concert goes on after blaze damages Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A concert was held in Norristown, Pennsylvania on Sunday days after a fire damaged the Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park -- where the event was originally supposed to take place.

Instead, members of the community worked tirelessly to set up a stage at the nearby Latshaw Field, so families could dance the night away as two local rock bands jammed out.

The fire at the Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell took on August 28 around 1:40 a.m.

Authorities say the blaze may have been started in porta-potties near the back of the building.

While it hasn't been called arson, investigators say it is a strong possibility.

"The fire originated in the back and is still under investigation," said Richard Lockhart, the Norristown Fire Marshal.

The building was dedicated by volunteers in 1936 to the fire chiefs and volunteer firefighters in Norristown. Now, it's a charred shell of what it once was.

Despite this, event organizers and local leaders said they wanted to show the community they can battle through flames and adversity.

"Norristown gets a bad rep some days and I hope today shows this town really does care about its community and I hope it will bring some awareness to rebuild that beautiful building," said Jow Staiber of Rotation Productions, which hosts the summer concert series.

"We're going to rebuild and that fire chief's memorial will be back, bigger and better than it ever was. We want the community to come out and enjoy the concert happening behind us," added Norristown Fire Chief Tom O'Donnell.

O'Donnell told Action News that officials are now working with the insurance company and planning their next steps to renovate.