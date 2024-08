Fire heavily damages Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park in Norristown, Pennsylvania was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

Photos from Norristown Professional Firefighters Local 2335 show the bandshell engulfed in flames around 1:40 a.m.

That facility is used for the park's summer concert series.

The fire eventually went to two alarms. Video from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the roof.

An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.