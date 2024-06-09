Summer Kick-Off event in Camden County shut down early due to public safety concerns

Camden County officials told Action News that fights were breaking out at the event.

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A summer event in South Jersey ended early Saturday night due to safety concerns, according to police.

It happened in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, during the Summer Kick-Off celebration at the community recreation center on Westfield Avenue.

The event featured food, music, and fireworks. It was meant to last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but officials say it was shut down 15 minutes early due to safety concerns.

Fireworks were also canceled, authorities say.

County officials told Action News that fights were breaking out at the event.

Authorities say they had to request aid from surrounding counties, including Philadelphia.

Administrators apologized for the inconvenience to attendees, but they say safety among the community came first.

Action News spoke to a mother who says she and her three sons went to the event. They left immediately when organizers said it was ending.

"When you're in a mob, anything can happen, so that was my first instinct to get me and my kids out safe and sound," said Kia White from Pennsauken. "Pennsauken police were very organized getting everyone out."

White says she left so quickly, she forgot one of her son's cell phones.

Despite the sudden shutdown, White said most people remained calm, gathered their things, and left quickly.

Police are still investigating what happened at the celebration. No further details have been released.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.