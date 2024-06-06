3 more suspects wanted in connection with carnival chaos in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have released the images of three additional suspects wanted in connection with last weekend's carnival chaos during Gloucester Township Day 2024.
Police say the suspects, labeled as "Suspect 002", "Suspect 003", and "Suspect 004," were captured on video kicking and stomping on a defenseless victim near the Veterans Park basketball nets.
Officers are also searching for "Suspect 001" who is accused of attempting to assault a police officer who was trying to disperse the unruly crowd on Saturday night.
Police say several fights broke out during the event after hundreds of teenagers showed up at the park.
Two adults and ten juveniles have been arrested so far.
Three officers also suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to gtpolice.com/tips or email them to Police@GTPolice.com.