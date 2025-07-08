'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 17 kicks off with 'Abbott Elementary' crossover

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is kicking off Season 17 withits highly-anticipated crossover episode with 'Abbott Elementary'

We've waited six whole months, but Wednesday night, we finally get the second part of the highly anticipated "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Abbott Elementary" crossover.

Back in January, the "Sunny" casts appeared on "Abbott" in the first collision of two Philly institutions.

Now, it's time for the "Sunny" side of the story and we're told this episode is unhinged, unfiltered and for mature audiences only.

"I don't think that kids should be watching this," laughs "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and South Philly native Rob Mac.

When the "Abbott Elementary" crossover episode aired, the crew from Paddy's Pub was volunteering the school as part of some sort of mandated community service.

Now, we're getting that story through the "Sunny" lens.

"I think their episode kind of answers the question: 'Who are these people actually when the 'Abbott' cameras are are off?'" says "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson. "I think it's really, really, really interesting. It was pretty crazy. It was really fun. It was so crazy to see them in our school and now it's going to get pretty wild."

Lisa Ann Walter plays "Abbott Elementary" teacher and South Philly firecracker Melissa Schemmenti.

"I will tell you that at least one of the characters from Abbott did change their personality, but it was not Melissa," she laughs. "I can't tell you who."

"Sunny" star Charlie Day says this time, the seat belts are unbuckled.

"We don't like having to play by any rules," says Day. "Once we got into our sandbox, we could really start throwing some sand around."

The first episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17, titled "The Gang F**** Up Abbott Elementary", airs on July 9 at 9 p.m. on FXX.

It will also be available for streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 10.

