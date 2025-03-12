Here's how you can own a piece of Eagles Super Bowl history

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You could own a piece of Super Bowl 59 history.

For $60, Eagles fans can get game-used championship confetti.

The Realest

The Birds and the Realest are teaming up once again to offer unique and authentic memorabilia.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring fans closer to the team in a way that's never been done before," said Aniefre Essien, CMO of The Realest. "These unique items tell the story of the season and celebrate the passion of Eagles fans."

You could also own grass clippings from the Linc. The turf was collected from the 50-yard line on February 3, 2025.

This is the same company that sold out of snow from the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in just two hours.