Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles named Eagles' honorary captain for NFC Championship

The Rams had braced for gusty winds and a heightened chance of snow on a trip to Philadelphia.

The Rams had braced for gusty winds and a heightened chance of snow on a trip to Philadelphia.

The Rams had braced for gusty winds and a heightened chance of snow on a trip to Philadelphia.

The Rams had braced for gusty winds and a heightened chance of snow on a trip to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Foles will be back at the Linc as the Eagles' honorary captain on Sunday as the Birds battle the Commanders for the NFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl.

As the Eagles said Friday morning, "There was no other man for the honorary captain job."

Foles said he's especially looking forward to being back because one of his favorite moments as an Eagle came during the NFC Championship ahead of Super Bowl LII.

"The energy the crowd brought - there was nothing ever like it. I never experienced anything like that in my life. It was amazing," Foles said in a video the Eagles posted on social media.

He's calling on fans to give this year's squad the same experience.

"Bring it this weekend, bring the energy, be rowdy, yell those Eagles chants," Foles said. "And, of course: Fly Eagles Fly!"

Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII after the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.

His touchdown catch during the 'Philly Special' instantly became an iconic moment in Eagles - and Super Bowl - history.