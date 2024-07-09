'The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat' trailer: A trio shines

There's no stopping them now. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan and Uzo Aduba star in the new Searchlight Pictures film.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan and Uzo Aduba star in "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat," premiering August 23 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore comes the Searchlight Pictures film, "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat."

The film follows Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Clarice (Uzo Aduba) and Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), lifelong best friends known as "The Supremes," over decades of friendship.

According to the studio, they traverse "the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss" until "new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet."

The film also stars Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Russell Hornsby.

"The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" is directed by Tina Mabry, who also wrote the screenplay with Cee Marcellus. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner produced.

"The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" premieres August 23 on Hulu.

