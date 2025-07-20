Video shows kidnapping suspect who allegedly held woman captive for days without food or water

New surveillance video shows a kidnapping suspect who allegedly held a woman captive for days without food or water in northeast Harris County.

New surveillance video shows a kidnapping suspect who allegedly held a woman captive for days without food or water in northeast Harris County.

New surveillance video shows a kidnapping suspect who allegedly held a woman captive for days without food or water in northeast Harris County.

New surveillance video shows a kidnapping suspect who allegedly held a woman captive for days without food or water in northeast Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- New surveillance video captures what Texas deputies said is a woman being dragged back to a home against her will.

Suspect Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo, 22, is facing aggravated kidnapping and assault charges.

Deputies said they took him into custody this week after arresting him at a home on Elderberry and Rimwood in northeast Harris County, not far from an elementary school.

"She tried to leave, but this defendant carried her back inside the residence without her consent," a Harris County judge said. "He tied her up and then sexually assaulted her."

Prosecutors said this all started when Carcamo-Perdomo brought the victim willingly from New York to Houston.

But deputies said when she arrived, the suspect took her passport and held her against her will.

"She was not allowed to leave that room for five or more days without food or water," a judge said.

Prosecutors said that when she finally made a run for it, the neighbor who captured the surveillance video took action.

"As soon as I drove out of the fence at work, I called 911 to report a possible child abduction," the neighbor said.

He does not want to be identified, but told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK he knew something was off and thought it was a child at the time.

"It's very disheartening," he said.

Investigators said when they finally arrived at the home, they found the woman locked in a closet.

The neighbor told KTRK he wishes he could have done more.

"But especially being right next-door you know, I'm angry with myself that I didn't pick up on it sooner or maybe done more, even though like I said I had that feeling that something wasn't right, but who knows it could have made a bigger difference with other people maybe, other victims," he said.

The sheriff's office does believe there could be more victims. They're asking anyone who's come in contact with the suspect to contact them.

ICE also confirmed they now have a detainer on Carcamo, who they say entered the country illegally in 2020 from Honduras.