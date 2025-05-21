Survivor recounts traumatic experience after tree falls, kills woman in Montco

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A routine drive turned tragic in Wynnewood when a massive tree collapsed onto two vehicles, killing one woman and leaving another injured.

Two days after the incident, 64-year-old Sharon Kozden, who survived the crash, spoke about the scary ordeal.

Kozden cautiously drove to the traumatic site and then to the impound to see her totaled Nissan Altima for the first time since the incident. However, the scene continuously replays in her head.

"I just remember being normal," said Kozden. "Then I just remember a very harsh ugliness."

Kozden and a 59-year-old woman in a separate vehicle were driving on Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood on Sunday afternoon when a massive tree suddenly fell and crushed their cars.

Lower Merion police said the 59-year-old did not survive.

"I look down, and I saw golf ball size (bruises) on my legs, on my shins," said Kozden. "I didn't know if I hit a car. I didn't know what happened because it was instantaneous."

But in that moment, Kozden said she felt the power of compassion as people ran towards her, specifically one woman.

"She repetitively told me, 'Breathe in, breathe out.' And I tried to focus on doing that," said Kozden. "I looked in her eyes and I said, 'Please don't leave me,' and she didn't."

Kozden was treated at the hospital and is now healing at home in Gladwyne. She has bruises on her body, physically, mentally and emotionally.

"I may start crying out of the blue, and I'm not rushing out of it. I'm also trying not to ruminate and get stuck in it," said Kozden. "I think I'm getting a lot of support and good advice, and friends and family have been everything."

Kozden also said this incident won't define her, but instead refine her life and reinforce.

"Little things matter now. The simple joys are really underrated."

As Kozden recovers, the other victim remains on her mind.

"I feel connected to her and I feel very, very sorry," said Kozden. "Very sorry for her family, someone getting the call, the knock on the door - it does haunt me."

Kozden wonders why they were both in the same place at the same time.

"I think she may have saved my life," said Kozden.

Police have not released the identity of the 59-year-old woman because they're notifying next of kin.

Detectives are also investigating how the tree fell and who is responsible for it.