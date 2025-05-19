Tree falls on vehicles, kills one woman in Wynnewood

WYNNEWOOD (WPVI) -- Police say a 59-year-old woman died from her injuries and a 64-year-old woman is in stable condition after a large tree fell on two cars today in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

The tree toppled while the drivers were traveling along Lancaster Avenue near Stanford Drive.

First responders extricated the two women from the vehicles. They were then taken to Lankenau Hospital .

Lancaster Avenue was closed between Remington Road and Clover Hill Road for approximately five hours while officials investigated the incident

The crash remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.