Sushi By Bou Midtown is a new Studio 54-themed restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sushi By Bou is an omakase chain based out of New York providing a 12 to 17-course experience.

This is Sushi By Bou's second location in Philadelphia with its first one in Fishtown.

You sit in front of the chef who interacts and gives a full rapport with your eating.

The classic 12-course experience allows you to taste lighter fish like tuna, while the 17-course experience allows you to taste five extra different fish that are not on the menu depending on the season.

Popular cocktails are Yuzu Honeybee and Sakura Martini, and their highly requested mocktail is Galaxy Lemonade.

They have a bar portion called Bou Bar that transports you to studio 54.

On Fridays and Saturdays after 10 p.m., you can dance under the disco ball while a live DJ plays disco classics.

Sushi By Bou is also in partnership with blue house hospitality Raw.

The partnership allows you to be curious and venture out to the connected restaurants.

Sushi By Bou | Instagram | Facebook

1224 Chestnut St, Philadelphia PA 19107