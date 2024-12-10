Suspect charged in Ridley Township shooting, crash that left 2 dead on I-95 ramp

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police announced an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting and crash in Delaware County.

Marquice Pierce is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the deaths of 33-year-old Joshua Waltz and 29-year-old Clinton Martin.

It happened back in September, along the I-95 North ramp to I-476 in Ridley Township.

State police say Martin was shot in his neck while he was driving. He lost control of his vehicle, then hit Waltz who was standing near his vehicle, on the shoulder of the ramp.

Both men were pronounced dead.

Pierce, who was arrested on Monday, is also being charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, receiving stolen property, and several weapons offenses.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released Monday.