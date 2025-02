Suspect in custody after shot fired at police in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a shot was fired at police on Monday night in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Mechanic Street.

Police say officers were chasing a man with a gun when one shot was fired at them.

The officers did not return fire, police say.

No injuries have been reported.

The name of the suspect has not been released.