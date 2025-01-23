Suspect pulls gun on cellphone store worker during Germantown robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a cellphone store in the city's Germantown section.

Video shows the suspect entering the Cricket store on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue on January 12.

The robber pulls out a gun, points it at an employee, then walks to the front of the store.

The suspect later runs out the back door and drives away in a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect is also wanted for a robbery at the same store on December 4.

