Suspect sought after shooting leaves 2 men injured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are searching for the gunman responsible for a double shooting that took place Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on the 200 block of West 26th Street.

When police arrived, they found two victims, who were identified as a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man.

Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The 33-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition while the other victim is stable, authorities say.

No further details have been released on this incident. Police did not offer a description of the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the police.