Suspect sought for fatal stabbing in Bridgeton, New Jersey arrested in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia man who was being sought for a fatal stabbing in Bridgeton, New Jersey is now in custody.

Kenneth Tripline, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Temple University police Thursday morning in the 1500 block of W. Diamond Street in the city.

The Marhals said Tripline is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. He was wanted for the death of 28-year-old Elliott Handy.

The stabbing happened the night of Tuesday, March 11 in the 100 block of South Avenue in Bridgeton.

According to an affidavit, Bridgeton police say Tripline targeted his ex-girlfriend, whom he shares children with, and broke into her home.

Once inside police say he confronted her new boyfriend, 28-year-old Elliott Handy.

As Handy tried to push him away, police say Tripline stabbed him multiple times, then abruptly stopped.

Handy died at the hospital.

According to investigators, Tripline's ex says she ran into him just hours before the killing and everything seemed fine and there were no problems.