Suspect sought for sex assault in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect wanted for a sex assault earlier this month in the city's Ogontz section.

Investigators released photos of 31-year-old Harron DeJesus on Friday.

Photos of Harron DeJesus

He is being sought for a sex assault that happened on Sunday, March 8 in the 6300 block of Old York Road.

DeJesus is about 5'8" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has multiple facial tattoos and long dreadlocks, police say.

He may be driving a gray Toyota Scion.

Authorities DeJesus should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3180 or call 911.

