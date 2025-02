Suspect wanted after shooting, crash in Washington Township, Lehigh County

A search is underway for a gunman who also crashed a car in the Lehigh Valley.

A search is underway for a gunman who also crashed a car in the Lehigh Valley.

A search is underway for a gunman who also crashed a car in the Lehigh Valley.

A search is underway for a gunman who also crashed a car in the Lehigh Valley.

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A search is underway for a gunman who also crashed a car in the Lehigh Valley.

Police responded to a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2900 block of Welshtown Road in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the gunman then crashed a car a short time later on Rextown Road, before running away.

The shooting victim is listed in serious condition.

There has been no word on what led to the shooting.