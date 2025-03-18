Suspect sought for vandalizing Philadelphia Police Dept. garage in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators need your help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a Philadelphia Police Department garage in the Spring Garden section of the city.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on March 7 at the garage on the 1500 block of Callowhill Street.

That's across the street from the Philadelphia Police headquarters.

Investigators say the suspect can be seen on surveillance video vandalizing the keypad intercom system.

The suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).