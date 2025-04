Suspect sought after woman stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect after a 49-year-old woman was stabbed early Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say around 1:45 a.m., a 25-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the victim in the leg with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she is being treated.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.