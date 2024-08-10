Suspect, vehicle sought after possible attempted child abduction in Bucks County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after a potential attempted child abduction took place Friday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near Continental Drive and Liberty Lane in Warrington Township.

Authorities are asking that people check their security cameras for any signs of an older model white pickup truck, full-size, possibly a Chevy, investigators say.

The vehicle reportedly had rust over the rear tires and was damaged on the front passenger-side bumper.

Police describe the suspect in this incident as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The suspect was also reportedly wearing a balaclava-style mask and gloves.

No injuries were reported in this incident and the child involved was able to return home to their parents, according to investigators.

Authorities have not provided any further information on the suspected attempted abduction.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the police immediately at 215-343-3311 ext. 222.