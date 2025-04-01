24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Suspect wanted for $25K theft at Center City Philadelphia restaurant

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 2:29AM
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect accused of using a hammer to steal $25,000 from a Center City restaurant.

Police say the suspect broke into the Tradesman's Barbecue restaurant in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street and used a hammer to break into the safe.

The theft happened around 7:40 a.m. on March 13, but police just released images of the suspect on Monday.

After taking the cash, investigators say the suspect was tracked by surveillance to the area of 11th and Dauphin streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

