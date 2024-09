Woman dies after being found shot inside Philadelphia home; suspect wanted

The killer got away and has not been caught.

The killer got away and has not been caught.

The killer got away and has not been caught.

The killer got away and has not been caught.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 34-year-old woman has died after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The woman was found inside a home on the 2300 block of East Hagert Street.around 12:30 a.m. on Wendesday after being shot in the chest and arms.

Officers rushed the woman to the hospital, but she could not be saved

The killer got away and has not been caught.

At this point, police say this may be a domestic dispute turned deadly.