Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting Philadelphia officer with traffic cone during protest

Tense moments unfolded between protesters and Philadelphia police in Center City on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to investigate the tense protest that unfolded in Center City on Tuesday night.

Police released images of the man they say assaulted a police officer as nearly 150 people demonstrated in the city.

He is accused of hitting an officer in the head with an orange traffic cone.

Fourteen people were arrested for disorderly conduct. One man was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer.

The protesters were speaking out against President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement.