Suspect wanted for vandalism at Congress Hall, Parkway Central Library

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after several Philadelphia buildings were vandalized, including Congress Hall.

"It's terrible," said Melanie Osburn, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Osburn and her siblings stopped at Parkway Central Library on Vine Street for the first time on Friday to admire its history and design.

But their eyes immediately noticed graffiti covering parts of the property.

"We don't make buildings like this anymore, and then we come over here and we're like, 'Oh, that's so sad,'" said Lauren Young from Cleveland, Ohio.

The library opened in 1927 and plays a significant role in the city's past and present.

The library's spokesperson said, "The library is a shining light in the city, and we are committed to keeping it sparkling."

Crews plan to remove the graffiti on Saturday.

"It's tragic that someone would deface property, and it's a historic site and just disappointing," said Osburn.

Another disheartening encounter - vandalism across the west wall of Congress Hall in Old City.

"You are in the birth of the nation," said Vicki Rees-Jones from Point Breeze. "I can respect murals. I can respect street art, but there are certain things that are above that and above expressing yourself, and this is one of them. It was just hard to see because you're walking among history."

Built in 1787, Congress Hall was home to the U.S. Congress and held presidential inaugurations among other achievements.

The National Park Service said the graffiti was removed by Friday afternoon, and they're checking nearby buildings for surveillance video.

"You have a right to say whatever message you want, but there's a way to do it productively and there's a way to do it that's detrimental," said Rees-Jones.

"It's wrong," said Ricardo Russell from West Philadelphia. "Why are you doing that? I hope they catch them."

We don't know if both cases are connected, but they happened overnight on Friday and they're still looking for the people responsible.