Suspects sought after dozens of cars broken into in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for four men who broke into about 40 cars in the Roxborough section of the city.

Authorities say the thefts happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

The suspects broke into cars parked along the 8200 block of Henry Avenue, the 700 block of Summit Avenue and the 600 block of Autumn River Run.

The group was in a Black Mercedes SUV with tinted windows.

Police did not provide any details on what was taken from the vehicles.

If you recognize any of the men in this video please contact authorities.