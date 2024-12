SUV ends up inside home after crash in Northampton County

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An SUV ended up inside a home after a crash in Northampton County on Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Airport and Old Carriage Roads in East Allen Township.

The vehicle went through the garage and into the home.

One person was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The person's condition wasn't immediately available.