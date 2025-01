SUV goes through wall, into restaurant dining room after crash in Delaware

TALLEYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) -- An SUV ended up in the dining room of a restaurant in Delaware after a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the Mexican Post in Talleyville.

The driver apparently lost control and crashed through a wall, coming to a rest inside.

We're told the driver was treated for injuries at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

County building inspectors were working to determine if the restaurant will be able to reopen.