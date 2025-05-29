SUV riddled with bullets after gunman opens fire on driver outside Philadelphia hotel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting at a driver more than 30 times in a hotel parking lot on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Courtyard Marriott located on the 4100 block of Presidential Boulevard in Wynnefield Heights.

"That's where police and detectives found the crime scene, which consisted of over 40 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon or weapons," Chief Inspector Scott Small told Action News.

When police initially got to the scene, they saw a GMC Yukon that had been hit by gunfire fleeing the hotel parking lot. Police followed the car as it headed north on City Avenue until it got to the on-ramp to Interstate 76 west.

"That's when it rear-ended a Mercedes that was headed in the same direction," Small said.

Police said two people in that Mercedes, who are both in their 40s, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As for the driver of the GMC, police said the 26-year-old suffered a graze wound to his abdomen.

Chief Inspector Small said, "He is extremely lucky because the vehicle he was in, this large SUV GMC Yukon, is hit over 30 times by gunfire."

Action News cameras captured video of the shot-up SUV, which appeared to have 15 bullet holes in the windshield and more than 20 through the driver's side door.

The 26-year-old, who police believe was the intended target, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition. He was released from the hospital around 8 p.m. and immediately taken to police headquarters for questioning.

When asked about the person or people responsible, Small said they are hopeful the victim "will be able to tell police if there were one, two or more firing shots into his vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.