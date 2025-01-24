Swarm of officers with guns drawn surround car in Bensalem Twp., Bucks County

BENSALEM TWP., PA. (WPVI) -- A swarm of police officers have a vehicle surrounded in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Chopper 6 was overhead just after 5:30 p.m. Friday as officers had their guns drawn in the area of Route 13 near Biddle Lane.

Bensalem police say officers are in a standoff with potentially armed and dangerous individuals who allegedly failed to comply with a traffic stop.

The suspects are accused of hitting several police vehicles at some point before they were swarmed.

There are at least two people in the vehicle.

Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

