Sweet moment where man swaps his comfortable sneakers for girlfriend's uncomfortable heels

Walking in uncomfortable heels is no fun, but this man saved the day when he swapped his comfy sneakers for his girlfriend's heels to keep her feet from hurting. On Valentine's Day in Sydney, Australia, Anna Endler spotted the couple and recorded the sweet moment.

In the video, you can see the man brave the heels and his partner walking alongside him in her now more comfortable footwear. What a sweet and selfless moment! This definitely put him in the running for boyfriend of the year.

