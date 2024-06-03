Syrian refugee earns spot in Drexel University's competitive Liberty Scholar program

The competitive program provides high school graduates from across the nation with a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees.

The competitive program provides high school graduates from across the nation with a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees.

The competitive program provides high school graduates from across the nation with a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees.

The competitive program provides high school graduates from across the nation with a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a story of grit and resilience.

Abduljaleel Shoufan, 17, left the only home he ever knew at just just 5 years old when war broke out in Syria.

He faced more barriers when he came to America - including not knowing the language.

But he broke through those barriers when he became one of 65 Liberty Scholars at Drexel University, a competitive program that provides high school graduates from across the nation with a renewable scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and fees.

Action News reporter Christie Ileto shares his inspiring story in the player above.