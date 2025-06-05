Teen arrested, another sought in deadly Norristown murder tied to feuding groups

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Norristown.

Kaleem Roland, 16, is facing murder charges in the killing of 20-year-old Tahaj Harrison back on May 23.

Harrison was shot on the 600 block of Corson Street. Officers found him dead in the backyard of his home, where he staggered to after being shot, the DA's office said.

Video reported shows three males walking along Corson Street while firing gunshots at the victim.

Investigators believe Harrison was targeted due to an ongoing violence between two feuding groups.

An arrest warrant was also issued for another suspect, 17-year-old Naseem Roland, of Norristown, on first-degree murder charges. A $5,000 reward is being offered for his arrest.

Kaleem Roland / Naseem Roland

Detectives also recovered Instagram messages from four hours before the murder between the victim and Worrell.

Police say Roland, Roland and a third suspect fled the shooting scene in Norristown before traveling in an Uber requested by Roland to somewhere in Delaware County.

Roland was arrested on Wednesday and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about Worrell's location or the identity of the third shooter is urged to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.

