Man turns himself in for Center City shooting that left 3 bystanders injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man turned himself in to Philadelphia police for a triple shooting that injured three innocent bystanders in Center City last month.

One of the victims was a woman visiting the city from Canada.

Woman visiting from Canada among 3 innocent bystanders shot in Center City Philadelphia

Tahjir Williams, 24, turned himself in following an arrest warrant being issued.

The shooting happened at 11th and Ludlow streets around 11:30 p.m. on June 2, according to police. The area isn't far from Jefferson Hospital and the Fashion District.

Investigators said at least four shots were fired from a 9mm gun.

A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the arm, a 53-year-old woman was hit in the knee, and a 42-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis and arm.

24-year-old Tahjir Williams

The 53-year-old was a visitor from Canada.

All three were listed in stable condition after the shooting.

Williams is now set to be charged with three counts of aggravated assault and other related offenses.