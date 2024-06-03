WATCH LIVE

Triple shooting in Center City Philadelphia leaves 1 in critical condition

ByCorey Davis WPVI logo
Monday, June 3, 2024 10:13AM
Investigators say people in the area told them there was an argument or altercation right before the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after someone shot three people in Philadelphia's Center City Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 11th and Ludlow street sat around 11:30 p.m., according to police. The area isn't far from Jefferson hospital and the Fashion District.

Investigators said at least four shots were fired from a 9mm gun.

"There was some type of argument or dispute that happened out here; however, we're getting conflicting information on the description of any shooters," said Captain Anthony Ganard, with Philadelphia police.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the arm, a 53-year-old woman was hit in the knee, and a 42-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis and arm.

Action News is told the 42-year-old was rushed a couple blocks away to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they're working on getting a better video hoping to piece together how this all played out and get a better description of the shooter.

