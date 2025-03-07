A talk with Ambassador to Canada (retired) David L. Cohen about tariffs

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- This Sunday, Host Tamala Edwards interviews Newsmaker David L. Cohen, Ambassador to Canada (retired) about the tariffs imposed by President Trump's Administration on Canada and other countries and how they will affect everyday consumers in our region. Cohen also warns of the importance of maintaining America's relationship with Canada - an ally of our country for 150 years. Next, the Panel continued the discussion on the impending the effect of the tariffs to the local economy, Pres. Trump's address to Congress, plus the Democratic response and why a Republican won't be running against Larry Krasner for Philadelphia District Attorney this year. Get the Inside Story with Dom Giordano, Laura Manion, Bob Brady and Nia Meeks.