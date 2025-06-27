A talk with SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer - Inside Story 062925

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The SEPTA Board just voted to slash close to half of their transit services in the wake of their 213 million dollar budget deficit. Now what?!? This Sunday, Matt O'Donnell sits down with the General Manager of SEPTA Scott Sauer about what can be done to get the services back on track - literally. The Panel then chimes in to discuss further how cutting public transportation services will gravely impact the City, the region, businesses, students, environment and especially the ridership that relies on this vital service everyday. Plus, where is Harrisburg on their budget negotiations? Get the Inside Story with Derek Green, Alison Young, Bob Brady and Laura Manion.