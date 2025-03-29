24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philly church helps moms feel like family at community baby shower

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, March 29, 2025 8:04PM
Members of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church host an annual baby shower to help local moms and moms-to-be get their hands on all the essentials.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They say it takes a village to raise a child.

That's why the members of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church host an annual baby shower to help local moms and moms-to-be get their hands on all the essentials.

Today's 4th Annual Community Baby Shower was coupled with a sister event known as 'Know Your Numbers' for women. They provided various health screenings and connected guests with vital resources.

A 'Know Your Numbers' event for men is scheduled for late April.

For more information on various events and how to get involved at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, visit their website.

