Taney Street in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood renamed in honor of Caroline LeCount

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Cherelle Parker signed legislation on Wednesday to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood in honor of Caroline LeCount.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney was infamous for the Dred Scott decision that denied citizenship to African Americans.

There was overwhelming support from residents to rename the street after LeCount as a small but necessary way to right a wrong, and recognize someone truly deserving.

LeCount was a Philadelphia civil rights pioneer and educator. She was the first Black woman to pass the city's teaching exam.

The streets department will begin replacing street signs at 32 intersections over the next six months.