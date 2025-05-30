Co-founder of The Roots addresses 'One Book' crowd

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week is the big finale for One Book, One Philadelphia.

The seven-week program brings the city together through a single book. This year's book was written by the star co-founder of the Grammy-award-winning group The Roots.

Tariq Trotter grew up in Philadelphia and chronicled his journey to self in the 2023 book "The Upcycled Self."

On Tuesday, he spoke at the Community College of Philadelphia about his memoir and his message to young people.

"My message to the young people is just not to give up. It gets greater later, I promise you," he said.

His book was selected for 2025 One Book, One Philadelphia. Community College of Philadelphia Professor Cherise Shane helped choose the book.

"(The purpose of the program is to) bring all of Philadelphia together around one chosen author who is sending a message that resonates with the city," she said.

Trotter is the first African-American male author from Philadelphia to be featured in the program. His words resonated with young readers who came to hear him speak at CCP.

"You can make it. You can get out. And for him to come back and expose that to the community, it's a great thing," said Joshua Hartie, who is also a hip-hop artist.

Trotter's appearance at CCP comes on the heels of a scary night in the city: nine people wounded and two killed in a shooting in Fairmount Park. The violence is happening as Trotter and his fellow bandmates prepare for The Roots picnic this weekend, near that area of the park.

"Coming off things like this past weekend, we need The Roots picnic even more," Trotter said.

Among those inspired by Trotter is the next generation of musicians like Keven Lopez of Nicetown.

"Us the young talent, we're all looking up to him," said Lopez.

"My life has been a life," said Trotter. "And I don't know if I would change anything if I could either."

Trotter will be part of the closing celebration for One Book One Philadelphia this Week. Copies of the book will still be available for check-out at every library in the city.