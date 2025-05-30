The Roots Picnic bringing the full Philly experience to the Mann in Fairmount Park this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Roots Picnic returns to The Mann in Fairmount Park this weekend, with an all-star music lineup, food, culture and community.

It's curated by The Roots, our Grammy-winning Philly natives and hip-hop icons.

Founder and singer Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter says this weekend is the full Philly experience.

"The Roots Picnic is a crash course, an intensive in the Philadelphia experience," Trotter says. "If you want to experience Philadelphia at its finest, everyone is at their best for this weekend."

The Roots work in collaboration with Live Nation Urban to book an eclectic music lineup, from up and coming Philly stars to some of the biggest names in the music business.

This year's lineup includes Lenny Kravitz, Philly's own Meek Mill, Maxwell, Tems, Miguel, Jeezy, South Jersey's own Crystal Waters, Cece Peniston, and the list goes on.

"This is something that started as an idea, as a notion, 18 or so years ago," he explains. "To have naturally evolved into what it what it is today, it's huge. It's nothing that we take for granted."

The Roots Picnic is happening all weekend May 31-June 1 at the Mann in Fairmount Park.

For tickets and more information, visit: TheRootsPicnic.com.